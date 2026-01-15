A daunting challenge awaits: Previewing #4 Iowa vs #1 Penn State

Friday evening represents an unusual scenario for the Iowa men’s wrestling program.

And that’s because it might actually be more important how the Hawkeyes perform from match-to-match as opposed to the ultimate outcome of their latest showdown with Penn State.

Yes, you read that correctly.

A program whose sole objective for the better part of 50 years has been winning championships might best be served by first and foremost putting together a representative performance in front of its home fans.

And in the (exceedingly) unlikely scenario that parlays into an upset of the juggernaut Nittany Lions – all the better. But it’d be selling fans a bill of goods to suggest that the latter is A) the more attainable goal, and B) the more pressing issue at hand for the Hawkeyes.

6, 9, 23 and 22

Those above figures represent Iowa’s margins of defeat to PSU during their past four duals (2022-25).

57.5, 55, 105.5 and 96

And those figures represent the difference between Iowa and PSU’s team scores at the past four NCAA Championships – all won by the Nittany Lions.

Ever since Iowa’s two-year run atop the sport from 2020-21, Penn State has not only reestablished its dominance but widened the gap further than ever before.

(And that’s saying something for a program which also won 8/9 national titles from 2011-19.)

Right now, there’s a mountain of difference between where these programs stand. And rather than try to ‘summit’ that mountain in a single leap, Iowa simply needs to take the first (purposeful) step in the right direction.

Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena offers just that opportunity. But it sure as hell won’t come without some major resistance from the gold standard in men’s college wrestling.

Meet the teams

With eight realistic national title contenders in its lineup, there’s an argument to be made that this is Penn State’s best team yet.

(Like I said, Iowa will face some ‘considerable’ resistance on Friday night.)

PSU’s lowest ranked athletes come in the former of #7 Braeden Davis (141) – a returning All-American and former Big Ten champ – and #13 Cole Mirasola (285) – a recent U20 World bronze medalist.

And its two ‘least proven’ performers just so happen to be the top two recruits from the 2025 class – #4 Marcus Blaze (133) and #3 PJ Duke (157) – both of whom have torn through their inaugural season(s) of college wrestling thus far.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes enter this dual with a growing list of question marks.

At 133, two-time NCAA finalist Drake Ayala is just 4-4 amidst a puzzling senior season to date.

And at 141, Nasir Bailey’s start as a Hawkeye is perhaps even more concerning – opening the door to Kale Petersen starting Iowa’s Big Ten opener last week.

Combine those with lingering unease as to Jordan Willliams’ consistency at 157, plus Ben Kueter’s continued lack of offense at heavyweight, and Iowa isn’t exactly entering this monumental matchup with all guns a blazing.

Oh, and let’s not forget fourth-ranked 197-pounder Massoma Endene is no longer a member of the team as of Tuesday.

So yeah, the hits just keep on coming.

How to watch

January 16th (Fri) – vs. #1 Penn State

Location: Iowa City, IA (Carver-Hawkeye Arena)

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV/streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: AM 800 KXIC, Hawkeye Radio Network, YouTube

As it does each year, Iowa/Penn State will receive the full Big Ten Network treatment – with Shane Sparks (play-by-play) and Jim Gibbons (analyst) on the call. However, in a new change, the dual goes in the early Friday night slot (6:00 p.m. CT) on BTN.

Hopefully that won’t impact Iowa fans’ arrival at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. That said, I’m sure plenty of sports writers on deadline won’t mind the switch up.

(Don’t worry, I’m sure I’ll still take until late in the night to complete my encyclopedia-length recap.)

As for the local radio call, Steven Grace and Mark Ironside will be your usual tandem on the mic.

I’ll also have coverage on social media throughout the dual – and a story chronicling it all thereafter.

Wins to be had

For all the doom and gloom I may’ve projected thus far, Friday’s dual still offers several fantastic matchups – and could (in theory) be competitive If the Hawkeyes show out.

Starting at 125, #6 Dean Peterson is 1-0 all-time against sophomore superstar #2 Luke Lilledahl.

This time a year ago, while at Rutgers, he handed the Nittany Lion the first loss of his college career:

If he can do it again on Friday, a crowd nearly twice the size of the 8,057 from that night in Piscataway will roar with approval for the first-year Hawkeye.

Meanwhile, fellow transfer #11 Nasir Bailey wouldn’t exactly have to reinvent the wheel to flip the result of his 1-0 loss to #7 Braeden Davis last season.

Of course, that’s assuming he A) gets the starting nod for Iowa, and B) wrestles closer to the All-American version of himself as opposed to the frustratingly inconsistent version we’ve seen throughout his two-and-a-half-month career as a Hawkeye.

And on the opposite end of the weight class spectrum, Iowa is a straight-up favorite at both 184 and 285.

Angelo Ferrari’s lone collegiate defeat came in this dual a year ago to five-time national champion Carter Starocci, 3-1. And while this year’s foe – Ohio State transfer (and 2024 NCAA finalist) #4 Rocco Welsh – is formidable in his own right, the Hawkeye will be most people’s pick in this matchup.

As for 285, #5 Ben Kueter will have a decided size and experience advantage over #13 Cole Mirasola. The question is, can Kueter generate any of his own offense?

Or will another low-scoring match depend on whether he can capitalize on an error by the Nittany Lion (who will attack plenty himself)?

A Carver moment?

Elsewhere in the dual, Iowa is going to need upsets of varying degrees to add to its team score.

Can either Drake Ayala or Jordan Williams (assuming he starts) use their savvy and the home crowd to knock off a high-powered freshman?

We’ve seen it before in the Iowa/PSU rivalry:

That said, their opponents on Friday aren’t your garden-variety freshman – even by Penn State standards.

Already a two-time age-level World champ, Marcus Blaze proved pre-college that he was among America’s best on the freestyle scene regardless of age – and has continued his tear since arriving in State College.

The same goes for PJ Duke – who pinned four-time NCAA champ (and World silver medalist) Yianni Diakomihalis to make this year’s Senior World team.

Even firing on all cylinders, Ayala/Williams would arguably be underdogs in those matchups. And it’s safe to say neither Hawkeye enters this dual in that sort of form.

Meanwhile, each of Ryder Block, Michael Caliendo and Patrick Kennedy will face top-ranked (and heavily favored) Nittany Lions.

Block gets #1 Shayne Van Ness following the former’s worst performance of this season – albeit one that may’ve been heavily impacted by illness.

As for Kennedy, the challenge is World silver medalist Levi Haines – against whom he was 0-2 last season (losing 10-3 and 11-3).

And that leaves Caliendo – who seeks to break a losing streak that stands at a half-dozen against Mitchell Mesenbrink.

This could be Caliendo’s best chance yet to topple his nemesis, who’s defeated him twice each in dual, Big Ten and NCAA Championships competition.

However, their last two meetings were the most competitive yet, with Caliendo in both matches for the better part of seven minutes.

These guys elicit shades of an old Iowa/PSU rivalry between Brandon Sorensen and Zain Retherford.

Retherford held a 6-0 all-time advantage in that one, too – but on January 20, 2017, Sorensen damn near pulled the upset in front of a raucous Carver crowd:

That 9-8 loss (in TB2) may’ve been the single best match Sorensen ever wrestled. And it’ll take a similar effort from Caliendo this Friday to put himself in position to do something special.

As for 197, with no Endene, Iowa will do well to prevent a tech. fall or pin against #1 Josh Barr.

Short time

When last these two programs met, my headline read: “The gap is wide – #1 Penn State throttles #2 Iowa, 30-8.”

And while I can’t predict what it may be some 30 hours from now, I can predict that the response from Iowa fans will be less than enthusiastic if things get ugly on Friday night.

Simply put, it’s up to the Hawkeyes to not let that happen.

So often in year’s past – in both this dual and the postseason beyond – opportunities have been created (and seized) by the Nittany Lions.

If Iowa wants to mount a charge back toward the top of the sport, it must do the very same.

And as they say, there’s no time like the present (to get started).