A full Fargo preview - featuring nine future Hawkeyes

It’s time once again for summer’s biggest wrestling extravaganza – contained in its entirety at the remote locale of Fargo, North Dakota.

That’s right, folks, the 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals – better known as ‘Fargo’ – have arrived.

Last July, over eight thousand high school wrestlers from around the country converged at the annual upper Midwestern outpost. And it would hardly stun to see that number exceeded in 2026, as nine days (July 10-18) have been carved out to serve as a battleground for many of the best prospects in America.

(According to FloWrestling, that includes a whopping 314 nationally ranked athletes who’ve registered to compete.)

Among the mass of humanity stampeding into the home of the Bison will be 10 future Iowa Hawkeyes. And half of the star-studded group just so happens to have previous title experience at the Fargodome.

So, before the madness ensues in full, allow me to introduce the collection of commits/signees who will be representing both their home state(s) as well as the Black & Gold.

Names to know

Following chronologically with the tournament schedule, we begin with the boys’ side of the draw – featuring eight Hawkeye pledges, all of whom are registered in the Junior division.

From the graduating Class of 2026:

*Competing in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman

As for the soon-to-be seniors from the Class of 2027:

Meanwhile, the Iowa women’s program will be represented by a pair of 2026 signees in the Junior Girls division:

105 pounds – Madison Nieuwenhuis (Michigan)

145 pounds – Nora Akpan (Minnesota)

**Editor’s Note: David Calkins Jr. has informed Hawkeye Report that he will not be competing this week**

How to watch

**all times Central Standard**

U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals (July 10-18)

Schedule

Look, Fargo can be a hectic enough viewing experience following just one athlete, much less an Iowa fan trying to keep tabs on 10 future Hawkeyes.

As such, I’ll refer folks to the best layout of the entire schedule I’ve found – that being the above graphic via Jason Bryant and the folks at Mat Talk Online.

For all other detailed event information, check out USA Wrestling’s event hub.

Past champions seek to top podium again

I mentioned in the introduction that 5/10 entries have previously been crowned Fargo champions.

2027 commit Shamus Regan did so in consecutive years (2023-24) in the 16U division and now looks to bounce back after failing to place in the Junior division in 2025.

Iowa’s top-ranked 2026 signee, Michael Mocco, also owns previous 16U hardware, winning his title in 2023. This week, he’ll try to close his high school career on a high note and surpass his third-place Junior finish from last summer.

Three years ago, Michael Mocco was utterly dominant en route to a 16U Fargo title.

Meanwhile, fellow 2026 classmate David Calkins Jr. is in pursuit of dual titles.

The California native has double All-American’d in Freestyle/Greco twice before at Fargo – placing fourth/second in 2023 and fifth/first in 2024. Both of those came in the 16U division, however.

A strong performance by Calkins would cap an impressive last 12 months – featuring a U17 Greco-Roman World bronze medal, his first California state title and a vault up the national rankings, where he’s gone from unranked to #35 overall on Flo’s latest Senior Big Board.

Switching to the women, both Iowa entries are familiar with the top of the Fargo podium.

Nora Akpan made a name for herself last summer with a surprising title run in the Junior division – and her stock has only risen since.

Nora Akpan used a last-second takedown to conclude her improbable 2025 Fargo title run.

The Minnesotan placed fourth against Senior-level competition at April’s US Open, – equaling her placement from U20 World Team Trials a few weeks earlier.

As for Madison Niewenhuis, she’s made deep Fargo runs in three consecutive years – including back-to-back (16U) finals appearances in 2023-24.

That 2023 run included her lone title, which she’ll look to replicate later next week.

Rounding out the rest

The ‘other half’ of Iowa’s Fargo entries aren’t exactly slouches themselves. They just haven’t won the ultimate prize (yet).

New Jersey products Bobby Duffy and Greyson Pettit both ended their senior seasons in style as first-time state champions. And for Pettit, that unexpected run may’ve been the very thing that put him on Iowa’s radar.

Between them, only Duffy has previously placed at this event – finishing sixth a year ago.

We’ll see what they’ve got in store for their Fargo finale this week.

As for the last three future Hawkeyes, each hail from the Class of 2027.

Paul Kenny and Joe Bachmann lead the charge – ranked ninth and eleventh overall respectively amongst soon-to-be seniors by Flo.

Kenny – another New Jersey native – placed third in the Junior division last summer and sixth in 16U the year prior. He’ll certainly be a contender to one-up those marks this go-around.

Meanwhile, Bachmann will be a first-time Fargo participant – though hardly a stranger to high-level freestyle competition.

The Pennsylvania prep owns a pair of U17 World medals (silver/bronze) representing Puerto Rico. And despite a steady climb up the weight class ladder, he just won his third-consecutive PIAA state title.

And lastly, fellow three-time state champion Dawson Youngblut rounds things out.

The in-state commit will join the likes of Regan and Pettit in the field at 138 pounds, meaning an all-Hawkeye matchup is a possibility.

That said, Youngblut’s primary focus will be on a return to the podium – which he reached by finishing fifth/second in 16U Freestyle/Greco-Roman back in 2024. Whereas last summer he came up just short in the Junior division thanks to a consolation quarterfinal loss.

Short time

Alright, that’s a wrap for me on this year’s Fargo preview.

Be sure to follow along on social throughout the next nine days – where I’ll chronicle the latest/notable results. And when it’s all over with, don’t forget to come back for my full recap of the proceedings.

But until then, enjoy the mayhem!

Iowa commits registered for Fargo

*Current national rankings via FloWrestling*

Class of 2026 (men)

Class of 2026 (women)

Madison Nieuwenhuis, MI (#10 at 105lbs)

Nora Akpan, MN (#3 at 140lbs)

Class of 2027 (men)