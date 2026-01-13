A Hawk no Mo: Endene no longer on Iowa roster, per Tom Brands

In a surprising (and untimely) development, Massoma Endene is no longer on the Iowa men’s wrestling roster.

The news was made public by Iowa head coach Tom Brands during his weekly media availability on Tuesday afternoon.

Tom Brands says Massoma Endene is no longer on the roster.



Wishes him the best moving forward, but didn’t add any clarification at this time. pic.twitter.com/aHqW5lU5pd — Eli McKown (@Emckown23) January 13, 2026

“I have an announcement to make – and that announcement is that Mo Endene is no longer on the roster,” said Brands.

“My statement to that is sometimes these things work and sometimes they don’t work. And this one just didn’t work out. We wish him the best and that’s the extent of it.”

Asked if he wanted to provide any further details on the departure of his starting 197-pounder, Brands was brief, offering, “That’s as far as I’ll go.”

How we got here

Arguably the most intriguing offseason addition in the country, Endene joined the Hawkeyes after a standout Division III career in which he won three-consecutive national titles for Wartburg.

And while many speculated how he might acclimate to the Division I level, he quickly put those doubts to rest.

Endene caught the nation’s eye when he put together an undefeated weekend at the National Duals Invitational – including a dual-clinching victory over rival Oklahoma State.

Five days later, he earned the biggest win of his (brief) Iowa career with a dramatic last-second takedown of returning All-American Mac Stout – ascending to the #4 ranked wrestler in the country in the process:

Since that win, Endene only competed once more in an Iowa singlet – losing 8-2 vs #2 Rocky Elam as part of Iowa’s streak-breaking defeat in the Cy-Hawk dual.

That was November 30, and while Endene was listed among the weekly probables Iowa put out for the Journeymen “Uncivil War” on December 12 – he never ultimately took the mat.

Further absences for the Solider Salute (Jan. 3-4) and last week’s Wisconsin dual (Jan. 9) were somewhat curious, but understandable given Endene just welcomed the birth of his first child.

Alas, whatever happened between his last appearance on the mat and today, one of the season’s best stories will no longer be a Hawkeye going forward. And a captivating backstory and impressive 6-1 start will leave Iowa fans forever wondering what might have been.

What’s next?

Needless to say, Iowa is in a pretty tough spot at 197 going forward.

Per Brands, the most capable replacement is probably freshman Harvey Ludington – whom the staff seemingly had hoped to redshirt this season, setting him up to be Endene’s successor in 2026-27.

But even with this new development, it sounds like that strategy could still be on the table for the New Jersey native.

“We want to be really, really smart with Ludington,” said Brands on Tuesday.

“He’s our best option based on results at the Soldier Salute. We are going to be smart, and we’ll take it week-to-week.”

Ludington (8-1) can wrestle twice more this season without burning his redshirt. Though in looking ahead at the remainder of Iowa’s schedule, the Hawkeyes may well need him in the lineup more times than that.

Another option could be Gabe Arnold – who has bumped up and won at 197 twice already this season. But Arnold is only listed as an option at 174 for Friday’s dual against Penn State – and just recently completed his descent to the weight (a far cry from 197, by the way).

Weight classes exist in wrestling for a reason. And it might be unrealistic to ask Arnold to go through the rigor of Big Ten/postseason competition at such a disadvantage.

The other option for Brands could be redshirt freshman Brody Sampson. Granted, while the Huxley, Iowa native may be physically suited for the job, his 7-6 record this season suggests Iowa would get very little from the spot going forward.

Oh, and did I mention that #1 Penn State visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena this Friday?

Whomever Iowa sends out will toe the line against top-ranked Josh Barr – a returning NCAA finalist.

So yeah, the timing couldn’t be much worse for today’s news.