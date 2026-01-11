A stunner in Cedar Falls: Iowa suffers first-ever loss, finishes third

The Iowa women’s wrestling program is undefeated no more.

That’s right, you heard me correctly. The Iowa women’s wrestling program is undefeated no more.

Prior to January 10, 2026, that statement would’ve been a falsehood. The Hawkeyes entered Saturday’s National Duals semifinal with a spotless all-time dual record (42-0) and eyes on a third-consecutive title.

But a familiar foe had other ideas, pulling off arguably the biggest upset in women’s college wrestling history – not for the talent discrepancy between the teams, but because of the name one of them wears on its singlet.

North Central – 23, Iowa – 21.

After two years of falling just short to the Hawkeyes, it was the team from Naperville, Illinois who stood tallest today.

In an equal parts cruel/poetic twist of fate, the Cardinals won just 4/10 individual bouts. But by scoring match/team points in five others, they were able to supplement a decision and three pins to top the final scoreboard.

(If you remember, two years ago it was Iowa who won 4/10 bouts but scored team points in all six others to squeak past North Central in a down-to-the-wire slugfest .)

And while every point contributed equally to this outcome, none was more dramatic than the dual-ending pin of Iowa’s Jaycee Foeller.

A stunner in Cedar Falls – as #1 Iowa falls to #4 seed North Central in the National Duals semifinals.



Up 3 entering the final bout, Jaycee Foeller was thrown & pinned by Dasia Yearby – giving the Cardinals a dramatic 23-21 win.



Jan. 10, 2026 – the 1st loss in program history. pic.twitter.com/BurZHK3kPm — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 10, 2026

Had the fifth-year senior lost in any manner besides a fall (or shutout technical fall) – Iowa would’ve won the dual.

But that, as they say, is wrestling. Not to mention countless other factors which contributed to the Hawkeyes’ demise long before that final moment came to pass.

A crestfallen Iowa squad returned to the mat some 90 minutes later. And in a similar ‘first’ for the program, responded to the adversity of a loss – leaving the UNI-Dome with a third-place trophy in hand after defeating Grand Valley State, 26-15.

Journey to an upset – The Beginning

Before its stunning finale, Iowa’s first dual of the day got off to a picture-perfect start.

Top-ranked Val Solorio took the mat at 103 pounds, and promptly teched her opponent, 12-0.

Brought the heat 🔥



Valarie Solorio gets us started with an 12-0 technical fall! pic.twitter.com/IP8v8HLMwW — Iowa Women's Wrestling (@IowaW_Wrestling) January 10, 2026

Unfortunately, a trio of uniquely devastating defeats would follow.

At 110, #2 Nyla Valencia controlled every bit of action for nearly five minutes against 2024 national runner-up Kaelani Shufeldt. The only thing she didn’t do was capitalize on opportunities to extend her lead, which ultimately proved costly.

Up 3-0 with time ticking away, Valencia gave up a takedown and was turned and pinned. Out of nowhere, the first ‘wrench’ had been thrown into the gears.

“We’ve got to be better at finishing – that’s apparent,” said Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun – not specific to Valencia, but as a general takeaway post-tournament.

“We can get to the legs, but we’ve got to continue to wrestle through that to a strong finish.”

What followed was an even more surprising result, as Brianna Gonzalez lost just the seventh match of her college career.

Her opponent, fifth-ranked freshman Riley Rayome, frustrated the Hawkeye throughout. And that – plus a ‘generous’ overturned review by officials – was enough to pull a major upset.

The call in question came after Gonzalez lifted an intentionally grounded Rayome out of bounds with less than 10 seconds to go.

Originally ruled a step out point, it was overturned following a North Central challenge and lengthy review.

As a result, suddenly (and surprisingly), Iowa trailed 8-5.

When returning national finalist Sara Sterner tossed and pinned Iowa’s #5 Cali Leng moments later, the deficit jumped to eight.

Anatomy of an upset – The Comeback

Needing to regain a foothold in the dual, Iowa did just that with a trio of impressive victories.

At 131, Karlee Brooks defeated two-time national runner up Yele Aycock (8-4) – including a six-point second period. The sophomore also nearly had a lot more upon locking up a cradle but was unable to secure the fall.

One weight class above, fellow Hawaiian Skye Realin gave the Hawkeyes their biggest jolt of energy yet.

Trailing 2024 national champ Claire DiCugno at the break – and having already taken injury time for a lower body issue – Realin continue to fight. And in the final moments, her persistence paid off.

Down 6-2 with mere seconds left, Realin finally connected on one of her patented arm-spins – providing her (and Iowa) with the exact four points needed to prevail on criteria.

Down by four to a former national champ, #3 Skye Realin comes up CLUTCH for the Hawks – hitting a 4pt arm throw in the waning moments to get the win on criteria.



What a big W for Iowa, who cuts North Central’s lead to 15-11 as we head for another huge matchup at 145lbs. pic.twitter.com/Tz7xcb4gib — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 10, 2026

“Towards the end, I just told myself, ‘I need to win this for my team,’” said Realin. “It’s not even about me. This whole tournament was bigger than me, and I wanted to show up for my teammates.”

The momentum carried over to 145, too.

There, Reese Larramendy got the better of former Iowa teammate Bella Mir in a one-versus-two matchup. A pair of two-point scores built the (current) Hawkeye’s lead at intermission, and with Mir charging hard for a winner as time ticked away Larramendy countered with a feet-to-back score to seal the outcome.

The win not only shrunk North Central’s lead to 16-14 but also reversed the result of last year’s national semifinal – won 6-3 by Mir.

Even so, North Central’s lead remained – because despite three-consecutive wins (all by decisions in which North Central wrestlers scored a match point) Iowa had only netted a six-point advantage.

Conversely, the Cardinals were plus-12 in their wins from 110-124 pounds.

Anatomy of an upset – The (stunning) Conclusion

Despite the persisting deficit, Iowa fans would’ve felt fine knowing what was (presumably) coming next.

Because World/Olympic medalists Kennedy Blades and Kylie Welker always deliver in these spots. And though they did so again in this instance, it wasn’t nearly to the degree that’s been customary of their entire college careers.

For Blades, her signature highlight-reel throw was still present.

At 160lbs, Kennedy Blades goes suplex city to cap an 11-1 TF over #8 Taylor Graveman.



She also gives Iowa back the lead, as the Hawkeyes go in front 18-17 with two bouts to go. pic.twitter.com/RhnoWljA2Q — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 10, 2026

But before that, her opponent nabbed a single point on a 50/50 step out call on the edge.

So yes, Iowa now led (20-17). But a four-point swing was limited to just three.

It was a similar story for Welker – whose return to action this weekend coincided with her first collegiate point(s) allowed since National Duals…in 2024.

Those came against North Central, with Jael Miller capitalizing for a takedown after Welker came out with her hair on fire.

Even still, it almost didn’t matter once Welker took Miller to her back for a would-be, dual-sealing pin. But after a prolonged sequence in peril, no fall was ever awarded and Miller got off scot-free.

Whether or not any frustration/energy expenditure affected her, Welker never quite found her typical form and had to settle for an 8-2 decision.

That left one bout to go with Iowa leading 21-18.

But unlike two years ago, when Jaycee Foeller executed perfectly (in defeat) to secure an Iowa/North Central showdown, this time went awry.

The four-time national runner up fought for what seemed like forever after being thrown to her back. And when the official finally slapped the mat for the fall, her feelings could only be truly understood by those who’ve experienced firsthand the incredible devastation this sport can cause.

When asked how she hopes her heavyweight will move forward from the loss, Chun offers, “Just keep working – (and) not to give up on herself.”

Aftermath of an upset

It’s first-ever loss in hand, how would the Hawkeyes respond?

Just fine, it turns out.

Taking on #3 seed Grand Valley State (MI) – a team with some serious firepower of its own – Iowa won 7/10 bouts.

The Hawks got off to a 3-0 start and cemented things with three-consecutive bonus-point victories – capped off by Welker.

“It was definitely tough,” said Welker of the team mustering its response after the semifinal loss.

“I always say that coming back and getting third is harder than winning the whole thing. I’ve had to do it alone…and I thought it was way easier to come back with my team by my side.”

“We all stumble, and I think this will only make us better as we go forward.”

The way forward

Look, Iowa wasn’t going to remain undefeated forever.

In truth, it was highly improbable for the program to run off 42-consecutive dual wins since its inception.

That’d be true for any newly established team in any sport, and especially this one.

Not only are the variables many, but the challenges steep – regardless of whether everyone fully comprehends the landscape Iowa exists in.

“I’ve said it since the first day we started, and everyone on our team knows it: this sport has depth – and there are great wrestlers across the country,” says Chun.

“You’re seeing it today.”

The North Central lineup that upended the Hawkeyes? It had five previous national finalists, several highly touted freshmen and other experienced collegiate performers/All-Americans.

Sounds a bit like the team in Black & Gold, no?

And just in case anyone thought its semifinal was a fluke, later Saturday afternoon the Cardinals defeated #2 McKendree and its star-powered lineup for good measure.

Did the Hawkeyes perform at their best in Cedar Falls? Hardly.

But when a crack in the armor presented itself – no matter how seemingly small – it still took a worthy opponent to seize the opportunity.

That’s exactly what North Central did. Now it’s time for Iowa to learn from the (inevitable) experience as it faces others who’ll seek to repeat it.

“The way forward is to pick your head up,” says Chun.

Do that, and here’s betting these Hawkeyes will be just fine.