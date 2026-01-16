Addie Deal's season-high helps lead Iowa past Oregon

With an upcoming schedule that is chock full of ranked opponents, the 11th-ranked Iowa Women’s Basketball team was in need of a complete, 40-minute effort. Playing on their home court, where the Hawkeyes expect to win every time they take the floor, they did just that, defeating the visiting Oregon Ducks 74-66 for their fifth consecutive win. With the win, Iowa moves to 15-2 on the season and 6-0 in Big Ten play.

“I challenged them to play 40 minutes,” said head coach Jan Jensen. “I told them afterwards that I think we played about 37 (minutes)…We saw some really good individual growth, but I still think our team can get a lot better.”

The headlining performance from the night? A season-best 18 points and four made threes from freshman Addie Deal. Although she hasn’t quite filled the lofty expectations that fans (and media) had for her, a near perfect night against a formidable Big Ten opponent could be looked back at as the game that got her going.

“She’s just stayed the course. Sometimes what you think is going to happen right off the bat, it takes time. the game is faster, it’s bigger and there’s a lot that’s always happening,” said Jensen. “Addie has just continued to progress…I hope this is going to be a really good clicking moment for her. This is what we saw when we recruited her.”

“I thought we did a good job of executing our offense, so there were a lot of open shots, and my teammates did a really good job of finding me,” said Deal. “(I’ve been) putting in extra work before practice, during practice and after practice. Just being around the girls and practicing with them every day has really helped me improve.”

As for the game itself, the Hawkeyes led for 39:30 of the contest. Slow starts had been a bit of an issue, with Iowa averaging just 13.0 first quarter points over their last three games but they were quick out of the gate against the Ducks.

Hannah Stuelke scored the first two baskets of the game, followed by a Chit-Chat Wright three to make it a 7-1 start. They held Oregon without a made field goal for the first 5:10, but were just 3-of-9 themselves. Ava Heiden and Addie Deal got involved later in the quarter, combining for the final 11 points to give Iowa an 18-12 advantage after ten minutes.

The Hawkeyes extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter, with a pair of Kylie Feuerbach triples, but Oregon answered with some perimeter shooting of their own. The Ducks pulled within 36-31 at the half, hitting on 6-of-13 from three-point range, including three from Sofia Bell.

Slowly but surely, the lead expanded in the third quarter. Taylor McCabe got a three to fall on the opening possession of the half and Chit-Chat Wright added a pair later in the quarter to make it a 49-39 advantage. Like a slow burn, the Hawkeyes went on short bursts of 5-0, 9-2 and 5-0 to pull away. Addie Deal tacked on a three late in the third and one more early in the fourth to push the lead to 64-46 with 8:36 to play. Oregon would score 12 points over the final 3:06 of the game, but they were mostly garbage time buckets that made the 74-66 final seem closer than it really was.

“I thought we played with better pace on offense,” said Jensen. “We came out of the gates a lot more attentive. We did a really great job with the defensive gameplan, especially on Katie Fiso. I was really concerned about her, but we held her pretty good in check.”

Ducks leading scorer was just 1-of-7 from the floor in the first half, but her teammates were able to pick up some of the slack. She was unable to get going in the second half, finishing 4-of-16 for the game, totaling single-digit points (9) for just the second time this season. Over the last six quarters, Shay Ciezki and Katie Fiso were just 5-of-27 from the floor against the Iowa defense, with Kylie Feuerbach as the primary defender.

“I feel very confident (in Kylie’s defense). She’s an equalizer with at least one (opposing) player and it gives our team confidence when you have one really good defensive stopper,” said Jensen. “Kylie just gives everybody confidence. She’s beloved in the locker room. She means a lot to this team.”

On a night where there were plenty of notable stat lines, Hannah Stuelke put together one her most impressive lines of her career. She flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and a career-high eight assists. With a tough stretch of games ahead, the Hawkeyes will need Stuelke to be closer to the form that she showed in the second half against Indiana and against the Ducks tonight.

“I thought tonight we had a little advantage with that high-low game or if she got on the block and if they were going to double, she was able to read it,” said Jensen. “We had some nice looks between her and Ava, but Hannah’s a pretty smart basketball player…I’m really happy to see those eight assists and I’m really looking forward to watching the film to see exactly how they came. A couple of them were exactly how I wanted them to come.”

On the night, the Hawkeyes were 27-of-58 (46.6%) from the floor, 10-of-24 (41.7%) from three-point range and 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the free throw line. Ava Heiden, lost in the shuffle a bit, finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Kylie Feuerbach added 11 points, five assists and no turnovers.

UP NEXT: The Hawkeyes will welcome the 15th-ranked Michigan State Spartans to Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a big-time matchup on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm CT on the Big Ten Network.