Addison Ostrenga back on the field

Last year Addison Ostrenga probably felt like his football career might be over. The Iowa tight end suffered a season ending injury in week two at Iowa State and the road back meant 8 to 12 months to recover.

Ostrenga healed up quickly and is now fully cleared by the Iowa training staff and is ready for the start of fall camp coming up next Wednesday. He said it took him some time to regain his confidence, but now he is fully comfortable on the football field.

The senior tight end talks about his road back, several of the younger players in his position group, and how he got engaged to his girlfriend recently and she said yes!