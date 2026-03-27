Alvaro Folgueiras holds court

If you haven’t figured it out already, Alvaro Folgueiras is a bit of a free spirit. He marches to the beat of his own drum and sometimes that isn’t the same beat as the head coach for the Iowa basketball team. But, that is what makes their relationship so interesting.

On Friday afternoon, Folgueiras and Cam Manyawu met with the media in a breakout session before the Elite 8 game in Houston on Saturday afternoon. But, it was Folgueiras that stole the show. He talks about his relationship with Ben McCollum, his chatter with referees during the game and how they are engaging with him, and a whole lot more.