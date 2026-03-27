Alvaro Folgueiras continues amazing NCAA Tournament run

While Bennett Stritz will get a good amount of the headlines. Thanks to a game winning three pointer to knock out defending national champion Florida, everyone now knows Alvaro Folgueiras. After Thursday’s win over Nebraska, which included a couple of rim rattling dunks, his nation star is only going to continue to grow and shine.

Following the win over the Huskers to advance to the Elite Eight, Folgueiras spoke about his big plays down the stretch, the cherry pick bucket late when he was not guarded, and what it meant to have his older brother, Nacho, in the stands in Houston.