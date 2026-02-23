Ava Heiden named Naismith National Player of the Week

It was an impressive week on the basketball court of Iowa sophomore center Ava Heiden. The reward on Monday was that Heiden was named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith National Player of the Week.

Heiden led the Hawkeyes with three double-doubles and wins at Nebraska, at Purdue, and No. 6 Michigan this past week. She averaged 24.0 points per game, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.6 blocks and was 33-of-44 from the field.

Against the Huskers, Heiden tied her career-high with 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. She also went 10-of-12 from the field and added 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and three steals against Purdue.

Against No. 6 Michigan on Sunday, Heiden led the Hawkeyes to their seventh ranked win of the season with her fourth 20-point double-double of her career and third of the week.

The Sherwood, Oregon, native is currently fourth nationally in field goal percentage (64) and is averaging 17.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. She is the second Hawkeye to be named the Naismith National Player of the Week this season. (Hannah Stuelke)