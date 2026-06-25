Azusa Pacific INF Diego Frey talks commitment to Iowa

The transfer portal, for the most part, has been a very good source for the Iowa Baseball program over the past few years. Rick Heller and his staff have been able to find the right pieces to fill positions of need, with a number of additions being of the non-DI variety. On Tuesday night, the Hawkeyes got a commitment from DII Azusa Pacific infielder Diego Frey. A three-year player for the Cougars, Frey is a grad student and will has one year of eligibility remaining.

“The visit to Iowa was amazing. From the tour of the campus to seeing all the facilities, it was just incredible,” Frey told HawkeyeReport. “I got to meet with coaches who welcomed me into the Hawkeye family. I know that they play baseball the right way. What also stood out is how they value the importance of defense and how much the coaching staff prepares you. I knew Iowa would be the right fit.”

Blessed to be a Hawkeye!! 🐤🐤 pic.twitter.com/b9jEkeKaT4 — Diego Frey (@diegofreyy) June 24, 2026

A native of Covina, California, Frey was a First Team All-Valle Vista League honoree for a Northview High School team that won the Valle Vista League Championship. In his first two seasons at Azusa Pacific, Frey appeared in 44 games, slashing .271/.333/.271, with 19 hits in 84 plate appearances. As a junior, he in a combined 64 games for Azusa Pacific and the Lafayette Aviators in the Prospect Summer League. He had a breakout campaign, slashing .332/.402/.438, with 69 hits, 12 doubles and 38 RBI’s over 241 plate appearances.

“The biggest lesson I have learned is to fall in love with the process not the results which is hard because results are everything in baseball. The more I focused on, I have to get a hit here, I realized that’s when the struggles come. The more I stay on my process and focus 1 pitch at a time, I find success! That’s where I’ve seen the most growth in my game.”

Frey made the decision not to play this past season, conserving his final year of eligibility, while entering the transfer portal as a graduate student and opting for a gap year to train with the hopes of finding an opportunity with a DI program. He is back in the Prospect League playing with the Lafayette Aviators for the second consecutive summer.

“I took the gap year because of timing. I believed that it would have given me the best opportunity to compete in the Big Ten. Training on my own took a lot of discipline and hard work. There were definitely hard times because I didn’t know what was going to happen. That’s when I would turn to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to help me get through those times.”

The Hawkeyes will have a new-look infield next season after Gable Mitchell (graduation), Kooper Schulte (graduation), Caleb Wulf (graduation) and Ben Swails (portal) departed from the program. Redshirt junior Jaixen Frost returns at third base, while Iowa Central transfer Sawyer Stein figures to take the first base job. The two middle infield spots are up for grabs, but that’s a battle that may span the entirety of the offseason. Frey will be in that battle, along with incoming freshman Garrett Luett who has turned heads in the Appalachian League, as well as Kyle Alivo and Tate Slagle who both will have roles on the pitching staff.

“With me having some experience, they see me as a good example for the younger guys. I come to the field ready to work and push my teammates to be their best,” said Frey. “I would say I’m competitive and don’t care who’s on the mound or in the other dugout. I’m here to take care of business and help Iowa win. I’m blessed to play this game and be a part of the Iowa Hawkeyes.”