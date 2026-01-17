Beaten up like never before: Iowa whooped 32-3 by #1 Penn State

Seated on press row for Friday night’s rivalry matchup between #4 Iowa and #1 Penn State, my enduring memory of the evening may surprise you.

It wasn’t the result of any singular bout – of which a whopping 9/10 were won by the visiting Nittany Lions.

It wasn’t Iowa head coach Tom Brands’ (pointed) post-dual press conference – which we’ll get to momentarily.

And it wasn’t the sight of 12,530 announced spectators – a noticeable dip for a dual that typically fills Carver-Hawkeye Arena beyond capacity – ramping up its collective voice/energy in progressively fewer moments as the dual wore on.

No, my enduring memory will be of just one of those spectators – seated a few rows in front of me.

Because while I attempted to chronicle the methodical beatdown in progress, I heard her voice steadily begin to match its tenor.

Over and over again, this middle-aged woman attempted to start up the classic “Let’s go Hawks” chant familiar to Iowa fans at sporting events of every kind involving their school. And in a building where I’ve previously heard one voice (like hers) turn into nearly 15 thousand strong, on this occasion it barely gained the slightest traction.

In fact, by night’s end, whether others were attempting to join her or not, she may as well have been the only voice in the cavernous arena.

Just as Iowa’s (slim) hopes to be competitive against a Penn State juggernaut were dashed with each successive bout, so too, were her hopes that she could do anything to make even the smallest bit of difference.

Iowa – 3, Penn State – 32

Yeah, that’ll test the resolve of even the most ardent Hawkeye supporter.

(Here’s hoping this one made it home OK and enjoys a pint of ice cream (or two) to lift her sullen spirits.)

Tom Brands sat down in front of a group of reporters that seemingly wasn’t sure how to begin its post-dual inquiry.

(That includes yours truly.)

Because while the past two editions of this matchup weren’t all that far removed from Friday’s 29-point margin, this one felt like an inflection point.

“That’s unlike any dual I’ve been in since I’ve been the coach here,” said Brands – now in his 20th season leading the program.

“We’ve been beat up before, but not like that.”

And while the rest of the wrestling world watched it play out right in front of them – just as in recent years – to hear certain words come from the four-time national championship winning coach truly hammers home the reality.

“There is a gap between Iowa and Penn State. And that’s my job, (the) program’s job, coach’s job – to close that gap and overcome.”



Hear from Iowa head coach Tom Brands following a 32-3 blowout loss against the top-ranked Nittany Lions: pic.twitter.com/Hnp0pf48jz — Tanner Lafever (@TannerLafever) January 17, 2026

Penn State appears well on its way to an almost unconscionable 13th NCAA Championship since 2011 – when it halted a run of three-consecutive titles for Brands and the Hawkeyes.

As for Iowa (now 8-3), this was perhaps the biggest gut punch of its rocky season to date. And while it won’t run into the Blue and White machine again until the postseason, there’s a long time between now and March for things to go even further awry if it isn’t careful.

A (Nittany) Lion’s prey

So, what exactly went wrong for Iowa on a night in which it ‘hung in’ the majority of the 10 bouts – including five losses by two points or fewer?

Its leader couldn’t have been any clearer in his analysis.

“We got ridden out at a couple of weights – full periods,” said Brands.

“We took our time…we’ve got to be punctual, we weren’t punctual. And you’ve got to score takedowns…gotta be able to hold up. And we did not show any of that tonight.”

Specific to Iowa’s lack of offensive output (tallying just two takedowns to PSU’s 15), Brands elaborated:

“They (Penn State) wrestle a style that if you’re trying to stay on the perimeter of their stalk – that’s how I would describe it – you’re going to keep taking it. You’ve got to give some back. And you’ve got to stop it now. It goes from hard slaps to the head, all the way to dictating pace, all the way to dictating how you’re stalking. When you’re going forward you can score points. When you’re on the perimeter of that stalk it’s hard – you’re going backwards when you’ve got to get penetrating.”

The Hawkeyes were ‘stalked’ all night long by the ultimate apex predator in the sport – an apex predator the Hawkeyes once were themselves.

And rarely did they do anything to disrupt the established food chain.

“Penn State comes with a style where they’re hustling, and they wrestle hard and they’re wrestling to score points – and that’s the gap,” said Brands of the disconcerting chasm between the two programs of late.

“We wrestled hard for 45 seconds in the third period (in some matches) – and if we get the takedown, you’ve still got to keep him down to beat him. (That’s) just not a good recipe to win tough matches.”

Rundown of a blowout (a bad start)

As for the dual itself, if you’re still with me here’s the quick-and-dirty summation.

At 125, a winnable match (on paper) for Iowa looked very little like last year’s meeting between #6 Dean Peterson and #2 Luke Lilledahl – when the former (then at Rutgers) handed Lilledahl his first career defeat, 4-1.

Peterson came out aggressive on Friday night and stayed that way throughout, but Lilledahl used it to his advantage, capitalizing on multiple reattack takedowns to run away with an 11-5 victory.

What followed was another fifth-year Iowa senior losing to another PSU underclassmen – as #8 Drake Ayala saw his record this season drop to a staggering 4-5.

Much like most of his losses in 2025-26, this one, to superstar freshman #4 Marcus Blaze, is nothing to be ashamed of. But for a two-time reigning NCAA finalist to be below .500 this far into his final college season is still a shock to the system.

After a scoreless first period, a takedown by Blaze in the second put the Hawkeye in chase mode. And while he had a great chance to regain the lead midway through the third, Ayala’s younger foe was better in the decisive moments.

Iowa’s lone victory of the dual came at 141 pounds, where #11 Nasir Bailey once again displayed his enigmatic talents.

A quick takedown put him out in front of #7 Braeden Davis – and stood up as the winner. But from that moment onward you’d have almost thought that Davis was in control based on the Carver crowd’s unease until the final whistle blew.

The first upset of the night comes at 141 lbs 🚨



No. 12 at 141 lbs Nasir Bailey delivers a B1G 3-2 decision for @Hawks_Wrestling over No. 7 Braeden Davis 👊 pic.twitter.com/xre2PFcdPJ — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 17, 2026

Alas, a win is a win. And this one prevented an ignominious shutout to boot.

Rundown of a blowout (4-2’s and major decisions)

The middle of this dual was both enough of a tease to keep Iowa fans on the hook just a bit longer, and a repeated reminder of an outcome that was all but inevitable.

At both 157 and 174, Jordan Williams and Gabe Arnold grinded out 4-2 defeats against national title favorites.

But this is wrestling, I’ll remind you – a far cry from horseshoes or hand grenades, where ‘close’ still counts for something.

Arnold somewhat surprisingly got the nod over #3 Patrick Kennedy. But post-dual, Brands made his thought process (and the future pecking order) quite clear:

“Best thing for Patrick Kennedy. Best thing for the team,” said Brands of tonight’s decision. “Patrick Kennedy is our 74-pounder.”

As for the two other weights in the vicinity, both Ryder Block and Michael Caliendo ultimately succumbed to bonus points thanks to top-ranked foes.

Block came out firing, scoring the first takedown against #1 Shayne Van Ness.

(That’d be Iowa’s last of the dual, as it turned out.)

He generated several other promising attacks, too – the last of which could’ve regained the lead early in the third period. But Van Ness countered the danger by picking Block’s ankle for a takedown of his own, then transitioned to a turn for nearfall points that ultimately secured a major decision (13-4).

Meanwhile, 165 was the same old song and dance between Michael Caliendo and Mitchell Mesenbrink, as the Nittany Lion ran his career record in their series to 7-0.

Relentless pace and attacks were the name of the game in this one. And a third-and-final takedown with 0:05 left put bonus points on the board for the visitors.

Rundown of a blowout (a fitting finish)

The dual already in hand, Penn State closed things out in fittingly crushing fashion for the home team.

At 184, Iowa’s shining star – top-ranked Angelo Ferrari – suffered his first loss of the season, 2-1 in tiebreakers to #4 Rocco Welsh.

And though the match itself was hardly a barnburner to watch, with neither wrestler generating a truly dangerous attack, the result sucked what little life may’ve remained inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena out the doors and into the blustery January air.

“If I’m talking to Angelo Ferrari right now, we’ve got to fake more,” said Brands of the largely offense-averse match. “We need to get that guy reacting.”

A pin at 197 by #1 Josh Barr was met with little surprise given Iowa’s options at the weight in the wake of Massoma Endene’s departure from the program.

And at heavyweight, Ben Kueter’s continued lack of offense showed up yet again – though ironically, his lone committed attack of the match against #13 Cole Mirasola ultimately proved to be his demise in a 4-3 defeat.

Iowa – 3, Penn State – 32

No quick fixes

Asked about Iowa’s ability to flip the script and generate more offense going forward, Brands gave an answer that could just as easily apply to Iowa’s overall status as a program right now – especially compared to Penn State.

“This is wrestling. There is no such thing as a quick fix.”

And that’s true. There is no magic elixir for the Hawkeyes to suddenly challenge the Nittany Lions for national supremacy.

Shoot, there may not be a ton that can be done in the very near future to make them even semi-competitive.

But with an increasingly restless fanbase, steps (however small) need to taken with the utmost haste.

Because ‘Iowa wrestling’ isn’t just supposed to win at a certain level, it’s supposed to look a certain way in the process.

And when neither of those things happen, the same folks who fill Carver-Hawkeye Arena (even the nice lady from tonight’s dual) will turn their collective voice(s) toward finding someone who’ll ensure that a result like Friday’s 32-3 shellacking never happens again.

Full Results

#1 Penn State – 32, #4 Iowa – 3

125 – #2 Luke Lilledahl (P) dec. #6 Dean Peterson (I), 11-5

133 – #4 Marcus Blaze (P) dec. #8 Drake Ayala (I), 4-2

141 – #11 Nasir Bailey (I) dec. #7 Braeden Davis (P), 3-2

149 – #1 Shayne Van Ness (P) major dec. #17 Ryder Block (I), 13-4

157 – #3 PJ Duke (P) dec #12 Jordan Williams (I), 4-2

165 – #1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (P) major dec. #3 Michael Caliendo (I), 11-2

174 – #1 Levi Haynes (P) dec. Gabe Arnold (I), 4-2

184 – #4 Rocco Welsh (P) dec. #1 Angelo Ferrari (I), 2-1 TB1

197 – #1 Josh Barr (P) pinned Brody Sampson (I), 3:42

285 – #13 Cole Mirasola (P) dec. #5 Ben Kueter (I), 4-3