Beau Stephens selected by Seattle Seahawks in the NFL Draft
The Iowa offensive line run in the NFL Draft continues. This time it’s the Hawkeyes outstanding guard, Beau Stephens, who has come off the board. He was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with pick #148 by the Seattle Seahawks
This marks the 98th player drafted in the Kirk Ferentz era. Stephens is the 24th offensive lineman picked and the 16th fifth round pick of the Ferentz era.
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It has been quite a journey for Stephens. He was a highly decorated recruit, ranked as a four star prospect out of Missouri and the 225th player in his class. The early portion of his Hawkeye career was filled with a number of nagging injuries that limited his time on the field. But, the last two seasons have been very healthy and the results are that Stephens was able to shine.
In 2024, Stephens was named Iowa’s Comeback Player of the Year after starting 12 games in that season. This past year he started every game and was a key part of the Hawkeye offensive line that earned the honor of being named the winner of the Joe Moore Award, which is given annually to the top offensive line in the country. Stephens also earned first team All American honors from the Associated Press, Pro Football Focus, and USA Today. On3 was among the outlets to name him a second team All American.