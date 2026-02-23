Ben McCollum discusses loss to Badgers

Coming into the game on Sunday afternoon against Wisconsin, Ben McCollum felt that he and his staff had put together a winning game plan. The problem, of course, is then going out and executing that game plan. The Hawkeyes did a pretty decent job of that in the first half, but the second twenty minutes proved to be their undoing in an 84-71 loss to the Badgers in Madison.

Following the loss, McCollum spoke to the media about the issues on defense. He talked about the struggle to stop straight line driving guards like Nick Boyd and not closing out on shooters near the three point line. McCollum also discussed the offense getting stuck and the ball not moving the way it needs to for the Hawkeyes to be successful, particularly on the road.