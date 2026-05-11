Ben McCollum signs contract extension

After leading the University of Iowa men’s basketball program to its first Elite Eight appearance in 39 years, head coach Ben McCollum has signed a contract extension through 2032, the announcement was made Monday by Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz.

“This extension reflects not only our recent success, but the strong alignment we have with Coach McCollum’s vision for Iowa basketball,” said Goetz. “The culture he and his staff have developed, the way they represent our institution, and the connection created with the Hawkeye community have been incredibly meaningful.

“I have tremendous confidence in the direction we are headed under Ben’s leadership. We are excited to continue that momentum and pursue even greater success together.”

During his first season in Iowa City, McCollum led the program to 24 victories and the team went on a magical NCAA Tournament run to captivate Hawkeye Nation.

Iowa defeated three higher seeded teams during March Madness, downing No. 8 Clemson, No. 1 Florida and No. 4 Nebraska en route to the program’s first Elite Eight appearance since 1987. The Round of 32 win over the defending National Champion Gators sent the Hawkeyes to their first Sweet 16 since 1999.

“I am incredibly thankful to President Wilson and Beth Goetz for their continued belief in what we are building,” said McCollum. “We have a strong foundation in place, and we have great momentum moving forward. We are eager to build on our success and elevate this program at the highest level.”

McCollum joined Dr. Tom Davis as the only first-year Hawkeye head coaches to win 20+ games, qualify for the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Elite Eight. The 24 victories were tied for the fifth-most in a single season in program history.

After following McCollum from Northwest Missouri State to Drake to Iowa, senior guard Bennett Stirtz ascension continued. Stirtz earned honorable mention All-America honors by The Associated Press and USBWA, was a NABC first-team All-Central District selection and a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by the league media.

Stirtz became the first Hawkeye to finish with 700+ points, 100+ assists and 50+ steals and he’s projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft in June.

In two seasons at the Division I level, McCollum has posted a 55-17 record (.764 winning percentage) with two NCAA Tournament berths and four NCAA Tournament victories.

In his 17-year coaching career, McCollum has a 450-108 record (.806).