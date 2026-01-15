Ben McCollum talks road loss to Boilermakers

For about thirty minutes, Ben McCollum was pleased with just about everything that his Iowa squad was doing on the floor. He was particularly pleased with the way that they had guarded star guard Braden Smith and kept him from getting downhil on his drives. But, then Iowa’s players let Smith get going and the result was Purdue rallied and pulled away late for a 79-72 victory over the Hawkeyes.

Following the loss, McCollum talks about the defense from his team, the play of Kael Combs in this game and the spark he provided, Bennett Stirtz navigating having two early fouls, and he discusses the progress the team continues to make while being frustrated with the outcome of the game.