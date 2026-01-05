Ben McCollum previews Minnesota

Two of the teams that are a riding a hot streak right now are Iowa and Minnesota. Hawkeye head coach Ben McCollum has been keeping an eye on the Gophers and he and his assistants have already put together a game plan for Tuesday’s meeting at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

On Monday morning, the Iowa head coach spoke to the media about that he has seen from the Gophers this season, his relationship with new Minnesota head coach Niko Medved, who also spent one year as the head coach at Drake, putting together a game plan, the challenge of playing in the Big Ten, and why he had Bennett Stirtz take a deep three pointer in the final seconds on Saturday.