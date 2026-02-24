Ben McCollum previews Ohio State, talks bracketology

While some coaches are paying attention to what the latest dispatch from Joe Lunardi has to stay about their school, Ben McCollum isn’t one of them. His focus is on preparing for the next game. This week that means getting ready to host Ohio State on Wednesday evening.

McCollum spoke to the media on Tuesday about what he has seen from Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton and the challenge that he presents. He also discusses the struggles to stop straight line drivers and the need for a rim protector in the future. McCollum also expands his thoughts on brackets and what the post season was like at the D2 level and why he valued conference titles over national titles.