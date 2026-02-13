Ben McCollum previews Purdue match-up

When Ben McCollum looked back at the film from the loss to Maryland, he saw one common theme, a struggle on defense. Too many straight line drives for the Terps and too many offensive rebounds allowed. The Iowa head coach is looking to fix those issues heading into Saturday’s game against Purdue.

McCollum talks about those issues for the Hawkeyes and how he is addressing the fact that some of team members aren’t looking for their shot and deferring to Bennett Stritz, particularly late in the shot clock. He also talks about what it means to him to have Carver-Hawkeye Arena sold out for this game against the Boilermakers.