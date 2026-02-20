Ben McCollum previews Wisconsin

Listening to Ben McCollum on Friday morning, there was a great deal of respect that he has for the Wisconsin basketball team. The Iowa head coach is impressed with their two guards and how they are able to get downhill on offense on a regular basis and how skilled their big men are, especially from the outside.

McCollum spoke with the media about the Badger game coming up on Sunday afternoon, the case for Bennett Stirtz as the Big Ten Player of the Year, what he has learned about the Big Ten Conference this year, the struggle of the Iowa offense in the last two weeks, plus his reaction to Fred Hoiberg knocking a phone out of an Iowa fans hand.