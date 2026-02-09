Ben McCollum on the victory over Northwestern

While Iowa won the game on Super Bowl Sunday, you couldn’t tell by listening to Ben McCollum in his post game comments. The first year Hawkeye head coach spoke to the media following the challenging win over Northwestern.

McCollum discussed the challenges presented by the flow of the game due to a significant number of fouls called on both teams. He talked about the performance by Bennett Stirtz, who scored a career best 36 points and the strong defensive effort from Cooper Koch, guarding the Wildcats top scorer, Nick Martinelli.