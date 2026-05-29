Ben McCollum spreads the word on Hawkeye basketball

There is a humility to the way that Ben McCollum works a room on the I-Club. Even though he was the most recognizable person at the event, he would go to every table and introduce himself to the Hawkeye fans in attendance.

The Iowa head men’s basketball coach took a few minutes to also visit with the media in attendance. He reflected back on the amazing run to the elite eight this past season and if that is paying off in terms of more interest in the Hawkeye program. He also discusses the new additions to the program via the transfer portal and a high school prospect who flipped to Iowa. Plus he talks Bennett Stirtz training in Iowa City and who has stood out in spring workouts for the Hawkeyes.