Ben McCollum previews Washington

One west coast game down, one to go for Iowa’s basketball team. They passed the first test on Sunday night by soundly beating a depleted Oregon squad. Now they have a tough test coming up on Wednesday night. It will be a late night affair for the Hawkeyes with a 10 pm tip-off central time against Washington.

On Tuesday morning, Iowa head coach Ben McCollum met with the Iowa media via Zoom to preview the game against the Huskies. McCollum updates the status of forward Tavion Banks, who is nursing an undisclosed injury. McCollum is also very impressed with the Washington team, particularly their frontcourt and their size. He also talks about the challenge this week with getting back late from a road trip and managing the rest of the week.