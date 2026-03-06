Ben McCollum talks loss to Wolverines

It wasn’t the outcome that Ben McCollum was hoping for on Thursday night, but he was proud of the effort that his team showed in the close three point loss to Michigan. McCollum was disappointed with his teams performance in the previous game, but they answered the bell this time around and now the expectation is that if they can play at that level this month, then they can potentially make a post season run.

McCollum talks about the key plays in the game and how the team got off the deck and showed a lot of heart rallying from down ten in the final four minutes of the game. He also saluted several of his veteran players, particularly seniors Tavion Banks and Bennett Stirtz, who turned down more money elsewhere to help build the foundation at Iowa in his first year with the program.