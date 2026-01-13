Ben McCollum previews Purdue

The Iowa men’s basketball team will be hitting the road this week with trips to Purdue and Indiana. First off for the Hawkeyes will be a visit to Mackey Arena to face the 15-1 Boilermakers. Obviously Iowa head coach Ben McCollum has been impressed by what he has seen from the Purdue team this year.

McCollum met with the media on Tuesday to preview the game on Wednesday night on the Big Ten Network. He talks about how comparisons between All American guards Braden Smith and Bennett Stirtz aren’t all that accurate. He discusses how they are different and has plenty of praise for Smith the the rest of the Boilermaker players.

He also talks about becoming familiar with the officials in the Big Ten this year and if he feels like they are getting a fair shake from them thus far this season? McCollum also updates the status and health of Tavion Banks, who was sick in the last game.