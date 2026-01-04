Ben McCollum talks win over Bruins

Iowa head coach Ben McCollum grew up rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has certainly dreamed of one day coaching the team he supported growing up. Now he is living that dream and with a pretty electric start to the game against UCLA, he was emotionally charged up on the sidelines as the Hawkeyes built up a 24 point lead on the Bruins.

But, it wasn’t easy for McCollum and the Hawkeyes as the Bruins rallied, but couldn’t move past Iowa in the 74-61 Hawkeye victory. Following the win, McCollum spoke to the media about the victory over the Bruins. What was working right for the their offense in the first half and why did it stall out in the second twenty minutes of action. Then he talks about the decision to sit Bennett Stirtz for a few minutes after his fourth foul and how he had to listen to his assistant coaches because he wanted to keep playing him.