Ben McCollum on the loss to Nebraska

It was a bit of a different game on Sunday to wrap up the Big Ten season for the Hawkeyes and the Cornhuskers. The first half was filled with mistakes, missed shots, and not many points. The second half was filled with points, three pointers, and excitement as Iowa rallied in the final minutes to send the game into overtime before falling 84-75 to Nebraska.

Following the loss, Ben McCollum spoke to the media to discuss what Nebraska did to limit the Iowa offense, particularly Bennett Stirtz and how they countered it with Kael Combs attacking downhill and Cooper Koch getting hot from three in the corner. He also addresses why Tavion Banks was not in the starting lineup and why his absence is part of establishing a culture within the program.