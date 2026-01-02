Ben McCollum previews UCLA game

The Iowa Hawkeyes return to Big Ten action on Saturday when they host UCLA. Iowa head coach Ben McCollum grew up watching a full house at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and hopes that will be the case when Iowa hosts the Bruins.

The Iowa head coach met with the media on Friday morning to discuss the upcoming game with UCLA and what they present as far as a challenge with their bigs and talented guards. He also spoke about the hope that fans will be in the stands for this game, his pregame exercise routine and how that got started, and a great story about how an NBA coach gave him advice on trying to repeat as a national champion when he was at the D2 level.