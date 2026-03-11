Ben McCollum talks win over Maryland

Ben McCollum could only smile when asked about the start of the game against Maryland. At this point with thirty games in the books, the Iowa head coach is used to his team coming out of the gate slowly. After falling behind by ten points, Iowa rallied to trail by one at the half. Then in the second half the Hawkeyes offense was clicking and they pulled away for a double digit victory.

Following the win, McCollum talked about the slow start, the play of Cooper Koch and his development this season, and how he approaches the game prep for Ohio State coming up tomorrow.