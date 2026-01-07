Ben McCollum on the road loss at Minnesota

Ben McCollum isn’t big on excuses. He’s also not going to place blame on his players. McCollum will simply take the blame and he did that on Tuesday night following a hard fought 70-67 loss to Minnesota.

The Iowa head coach tries to explain the slow start from the Hawkeyes in this game and if an illness among the players might have played a role. He talks about the foul disparity that keeps happening with his team and what he believes that he can do about it as a coach. McCollum also talks about the rally from his team and if he thought each of those three shots from Bennett Stirtz and Brendan Hausen were going to be made and tie the game in the final seconds.