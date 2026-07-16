Ben McCollum meets the media.

During the month of July, college basketball coaches usually spend quite a bit of time on the recruiting trail. But, when they are back home, they love getting back in the gym to work with their players. Ben McCollum was back in the practice gym in Iowa City and his voice was in mid-season form as it was pretty raspy from all of the vocalizing he as doing during practice.

Following practice, the Iowa head coach met with the media to discuss the improvement that he has seen from several players, including Trevin Jirak. He talks about the potential impact of 5 for 5 on the roster and if he has any update on Tavion Banks and his status moving forward. Plus a whole lot more from the Iowa head coach.