Ben McCollum talks NCAA Tournament

There were no nerves for Ben McCollum as he watched the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday afternoon. He was comfortable in his thoughts that Iowa was in the field, so even thought it was the final region where he saw the name of the Hawkeyes, he knew his squad was in the Big Dance.

Following the reveal show and before he was ready to head back to his office and start watching film on Clemson, the Iowa head coach spoke to the media about making the field and what if anything he knows about the Tigers. He also talks about what it means to make the NCAA Tournament in his first season leading the Iowa program.