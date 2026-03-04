Ben McCollum previews Michigan

Iowa has faced some tough opponents this season. There might not be a tougher, or bigger one than the Michigan team that comes into Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night to face the Hawkeyes. Iowa head coach Ben McCollum didn’t know any Big Ten coaches personally except one, and that’s Dusty May, who leads the Wolverines.

McCollum talks about their relationship as head coaches and how it developed. He also discusses what he has seen from the impressive Wolverines team this season and the challenge that they will present on Thursday. Finally, McCollum discusses senior day and his feeling about it, along with his relationship with point guard Bennett Stirtz.