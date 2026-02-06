Ben McCollum previews Northwestern

Being a new head coach in the Big Ten, Ben McCollum and his staff have had to prepare new scouts for all of the new opponents. McCollum is a bit of a film nerd when it comes to watching opponents and getting a feel for them as he and his staff prepare their scouting reports.

This weekend Iowa will host Northwestern and that means a new scout for the Iowa staff. McCollum met with the media on Friday morning to preview the game and to discuss his unique process of preparing the scout that he shares with his team for the game. He also talks about the play of Bennett Stirtz, particularly on the most recent road trip.