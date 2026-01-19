Ben McCollum previews Rutgers game

Don’t let the records lead you to think that Rutgers and other schools at or near the bottom of the Big Ten standings won’t provide a strong test. Just ask Ben McCollum because he will tell you that watching them on film has gotten his attention.

The Iowa head coach spoke to the media on Monday about the contest against the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday evening at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. He also discusses the development of Tavion Banks, the recruiting and finding of Tate Sage, and his unique rule that he used to have when it comes to recruits saying another about offers from him.