Ben McCollum talks loss to Boilermakers

While Ben McCollum was certainly disappointed in the result on Saturday in a 78-57 loss to Purdue, the Iowa head coach remains upbeat about his team and their potential this season. Following the loss to Purdue, McCollum spoke about how this game got away from his team and what he felt were struggles that led to Iowa not setting their defense, which resulted in easy baskets for the Boilermakers.

McCollum also spoke about the offense and their struggles on Saturday and how the Hawkeyes were forcing up shots in the paint that were contested and how an extra pass might have been beneficial to the Iowa attack.