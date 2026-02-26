Ben McCollum on the victory over the Buckeyes

While Ben McCollum certainly doesn’t like slow starts, the Iowa head coach is unfortunately getting used to them. Iowa fell behind 14-2 and McCollum called a timeout. That seemed to do the trick as the Hawkeyes went on an 18-0 run and the rest is, as they say, history. Iowa rolled to a 74-57 victory and their tenth win of the season.

Following the victory, McCollum was jokingly willing to listen to any theories on how to get off to better starts in the games. He talked about the defensive effort that he team played with in this game, particularly Kael Combs against Bruce Thornton. He spoke about the double teams that this team ran and how the Hawkeyes adjusted the way that they used their bigs and moved the ball better on the offensive end, which resulted in more paint scores. McCollum also talked about the strong performance from Alvaro Folgueiras in this game.