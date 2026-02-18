Ben McCollum on the win over the Cornhuskers

Ben McCollum grew up in the state of Iowa, rooting for the Hawkeyes. He remembers the days of a full Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the student section being packed. On Tuesday night he saw that and rightfully said that without that support, he is not sure that his Iowa team beats Nebraska. But, they got that support and it made a difference in the victory.

Following the win, McCollum spoke to the media about the outstanding effort from his team on the defensive end of the floor. He talks about the play of Bennett Stirtz, the heart and toughness of Tavion Banks on the glass, and the importance of the fan support that his team received.