Ben McCollum on the win over Rutgers

Ben McCollum liked the effort from this team on Tuesday night. What he didn’t enjoy at times was the execution of the Iowa offense. But, the Hawkeyes found their groove in the final ten minutes of action against Rutgers and held off a tough group of Scarlet Knights.

Following the game, McCollum spoke to the struggles on offense and what Rutgers was doing in this game and how they surprised them with some new actions in the the game and how Iowa found their go to plays down the stretch. Plus he talks about the cool and calm play of freshman guard Tate Sage and the strong performance from Isaia Howard.