Bennett Stirtz named Top Ten for Bob Cousy Award

University of Iowa senior Bennett Stirtz has been named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10, the announcement was made Monday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Stirtz is the second Hawkeye to be named to the Bob Cousy Award Midseason Top 10, joining Jeff Horner, who was an award finalist during the 2005-06 season. He has also been named to the 2025-26 John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and he is a Sporting News third-team Midseason All-American.

The Liberty, Missouri, native is averaging 19 points, five assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game this season in leading Iowa to a 16-5 record – the team’s best start through 21 games since the 2018-19 season. He has scored 20+ in four straight games, dating back to Jan. 17, giving him 11 20+ point contests this season.

Stirtz is one of four players in the country with 400+ points, 100+ assists, 50+ rebounds, 45+ 3-pointers and 30+ steals. He is looking to become the first Hawkeye in 26 years to lead the team in points, assists and steals.

During Iowa’s 84-66 road win at Oregon, Stirtz had one of the best games of his collegiate career, finishing with a career-high 32 points, making 12-of-15 field goals, 4-of-6 free throws and all four free throws. He also had seven assists and two steals without committing a turnover, making him the first player in the StatHead era to have a 30+ point, 6+ assist, zero turnover game.

Stirtz scored his 2,000th career point in the road victory, making him one of eight active players in college basketball with 2,000+ points.

Stirtz is one of three Big Ten players on the Cousy Award Midseason Top 10 along with Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears, Jr., and Purdue’s Braden Smith. All 10 players are from the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in both of the remaining rounds starting on Friday, Feb. 6, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

In mid-March, the Midseason Top 10 list will be narrowed to just five, and in late March, five finalists will be presented to Cousy, Lieberman, and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committees for the Bob Cousy and Nancy Lieberman Awards are composed of top men’s and women’s college basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

Top Ten for Cousy Award

Bennett Stirtz – Iowa

Braden Smith – Purdue

Labaron Philon – Alabama

Jaden Bradley – Arizona

Darius Acuff – Arkansas

Tamin Lipsey – Iowa State

Jeremy Fears Jr. – Michigan State

Christian Anderson – Texas Tech

Tyler Tanner – Vanderbilt