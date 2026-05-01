Bennett Stirtz invited to NBA Combine

University of Iowa senior Bennett Stirtz is among 73 prospects that have been invited to the 2026 NBA Draft Combine, which take place May 10-17 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marqueis in Chicago.



Stirtz was an Associated Press and USBWA honorable mention All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media during his lone season in Iowa City, after averaging 19.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He was the first Hawkeye to finish with 700+ points, 100+ assists and 50+ steals in a single season.



The Liberty, Missouri, native scored in double figures in 35 of the team’s 37 games during the Elite Eight run and the team won 24 games, tied for the fifth most in a single season in program history. Stirtz had three 30-point and 20 20-point contests during the season.



Stirtz, who was the 2026 recipient of the prestigious Chris Street Award, finished his collegiate career with 2,352 points, 595 assists, 500 rebounds, 235 steals and made 231 3-point field goals.

The NBA announced today that 73 players have been invited to the AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026, which will take place May 10-17 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.



Additionally, a select number of standout players from the AWS NBA G League Draft Combine 2026,… pic.twitter.com/9w2ncpacCe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 1, 2026