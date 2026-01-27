Video: Bennett Stirtz rested for stretch run
After an eight day break in action, the Iowa men's basketball team will be back on the court when they host USC. Ben McCollum met with the media on...
The Iowa Women's Basketball just keeps churning out victories. They sit tied atop the Big Ten standings at 9-0, but they're soon going to face the...
Last year Tavion Banks was the sixth man of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference, helping lead Drake to a league title. But, one thing he...
The undefeated start in Big Ten play is alive and well for the Iowa Women's Basketball team, as they enter this week with an 18-2 overall record and...
The seemingly serious injury suffered by guard Taylor McCabe in Sunday's win over Ohio State has been confirmed with the worst possible outcome. The...
It's a special Sunday evening edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast. Tom Kakert and Kyle Huesmann are on for just over thirty minutes talking...
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team played through adversity and kept their undefeated start in Big Ten play going on Sunday afternoon, taking down the...
It was billed as a blockbuster matchup between two teams looking to stay in the race for the Big Ten regular season title. The 10th-ranked Hawkeyes...
The Iowa Women's Basketball team delivered a statement win, rolling past 12th-ranked Ohio State 91-70 on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena....
A matchup of two top 15 teams, Carver-Hawkeye Arena played host the biggest game of the season to date on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes delivered a...
#12 OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (18-2, 7-1) AT #10 IOWA HAWKEYES (17-2, 8-0) DATE: January 25th TIME: 1:00pm CT TV: Peacock or NBCSN (Youtube TV) - Sloane...
The undefeated start in Big Ten play lives on for the Iowa Women's Basketball team, as they enter this weekend with a 17-2 overall record and an 8-0...
Basketball games can be a journey with many ups and downs before getting to the final result. For a while, it seemed like the journey for the...
Back to back days of shows for the Hawkeye Report Podcast. This one was not an emergency podcast, but it might as well be one as the Iowa women's...
College Park, more specifically the Xfinity Center, has not been a friendly place for the Iowa Women's Basketball program over the years. The...
After having to wait until the very end of the cycle to land a commitment in the '26 recruiting class, Jan Jensen and Co. are on the board quickly...
#10 IOWA HAWKEYES (16-2, 7-0) AT #15 MARYLAND TERRAPINS (17-3, 5-3) TIME: 5:00pm CT TV: Peacock or NBCSN (YouTube TV) - Aja Ellison and Zora...
It's another busy edition of the Hawkeye Report Podcast with Tom Kakert and Tanner Lafever covering a lot of ground on all the winter sports. ...
Ben McCollum liked the effort from this team on Tuesday night. What he didn't enjoy at times was the execution of the Iowa offense. But, the Hawkeyes...
It wasn't always pretty for the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night, but thanks to contributions off the bench from Tate Sage and Isaia Howard, they...
It wasn’t pretty on Tuesday night for the Hawkeyes, but it was a victory. The Iowa Hawkeyes didn’t play their best game against Rutgers, but they...
The Iowa Women's Basketball team is off to a 16-2 start, including a 7-0 record in Big Ten play that has them in a tie atop the standings with the...
For the first time since Caitlin Clark was on the roster and Lisa Bluder was the head coach, the Iowa Women's Basketball program is back in the AP...
RUTGERS (9-9, 2-5) AT IOWA (13-5, 3-4) TIME: 7:30 p.m. TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler and Shon Morris on the call. SERIES: Iowa leads the overall series...
Don't let the records lead you to think that Rutgers and other schools at or near the bottom of the Big Ten standings won't provide a strong test....