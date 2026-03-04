Bennett Stirtz wishes he had more time at Iowa

It’s hard to believe, but two years ago at this time, Bennett Stritz was wrapping up his sophomore year at Northwest Missouri State as an all conference guard. Two years later, he has played a season at Drake and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. This year he is averaging over 20 points a game at Iowa in the Big Ten Conference.

For Stirtz it has been one heck of an interesting ride in his four year college experience. He sums up what this has been like for him and his family. He talks about how he wishes he would have had four years at Iowa because of how much he has enjoyed being a Hawkeye and he also discusses why he followed Ben McCollum to three different schools and the relationship that they have.