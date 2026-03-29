Bennett Stirtz reflects on his one year at Iowa

The college journey of Bennett Stirtz has been one of the most unique that we have seen, even in this era of players transferring multiple times. For Stirtz, it started as a D2 player at Northwest Missouri State because there were no D1 schools knocking down his door. He was recruited by Ben McCollum to play for him at the D2 level and he followed his head coach to Drake, where he blossomed into the conference player of year in his first year in the Missouri Valley.

Stirtz followed McCollum once again, this time to Iowa where he was named All Big Ten after his strong season in his one and only year with the Hawkeyes. Following the season ending Elite Eight loss to Illinois, Stirtz reflected on his one and only year as an Iowa player and his four years under Ben McCollum.