Bennett Stirtz talks NBA Combine and future

While many players preparing for the NBA Combine will head to a big city to prepare for the next step in their basketball life, Bennett Stirtz chose the familiar. The Iowa standout instead opted to stay home in Iowa City and work with the man who offered him a scholarship to attend Northwest Missouri State, and brought him to stops at Drake and Iowa.

Stirtz spent his time preparing with Ben McCollum and based on the results of his performance shooting the basketball, he knocked his prep out of the park.

On Wednesday, Stirtz met with the media in Chicago at the NBA Combine to discuss the process he has been taking part in as he performs for NBA teams that he hopes hires him late next month. He talks about what life would have been like had he not progressed to this level, which teams he will be visiting in the next month, and he talks about the future of the Iowa program.