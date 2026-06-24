Bennett Stirtz headed to Oklahoma City

The dream has come true for Bennett Stirtz.

On Tuesday night that dream of being an NBA player was realized as the 6-foot-4 guard from Liberty, Missouri was selected in the first round by Memphis with the 16th pick. Then he was quickly traded to his ultimate destination, Oklahoma City, who gave Memphis the 17th overall pick and a pair of second round selections.

He will see a familiar face in OKC as former Hawkeye Payton Sandfort is a member of the Thunder. While they did not play together they know each other a little bit.

This is a significant moment for the Ben McCollum led program at Iowa because it is his first player being drafted by an NBA team. It will certainly resonate on the recruiting trail, particularly with point guard prospects that they are pursuing in the Class of 2027.

But, this event is about Stirtz. He earned All American honors in his junior year playing at Drake for McCollum, including being named Missouri Valley Player of the Year. That season he averaged 19.2 points per game and dished out 5.7 assists a contest.

This season at Iowa, he averaged 19.8 points per game and 4.4 assists, earning All Big Ten honors and honorable mention All American recognition.

Following his selection in the first round. Stirtz becomes the 12th Iowa player to earn that honor. He is the third Iowa player in this decade to be drafted in the first round, joining the Keegan and Kris Murray, who were picked by Sacramento and Portland. Overall, Stirtz is the 59th Hawkeye to be selected in the NBA Draft.