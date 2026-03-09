Big Ten Baseball Week Four Stock Report

Week four of the college baseball season is complete which means there’s more to discuss across the Big Ten. This is going to continue to be a fun article to look at each week, as some teams will rise one week and fall the next. The normal ebbs and flows of a baseball season will do that. HawkeyeReport takes a look at the biggest movers, discussing whose stock went up or down and what we learned over the past seven days.

Stock Up: USC (4-0) (15-0)

Up Next: vs Long Beach State (Mar 10), vs San Diego (Mar 11), at Northwestern (Mar 13-15)

The Trojans stock continues to skyrocket, as they have matched their best start in program history with four wins last week to move to 15-0 this season. They earned a good midweek win over UC Irvine and then swept Illinois to open Big Ten play, holding them to just three runs, including two shutouts. Once again, starters Mason Edwards and Grant Govel were untouchable, combining for 13.0 scoreless innings, including 13 strikeouts to three walks and four eight hits. They’ve now allowed just one earned run and 14 hits over 50.0 innings. Not saying the Trojans are on UCLA’s level, but they have been very, very good.

Stock Down: Michigan State (0-5) (3-11)

Up Next: at Eastern Michigan (Mar 11), at Rutgers (Mar 13-15)

It’s basically all been downhill since the Spartans opened the season with a series win at Louisville, which looks more and more surprising as the days go by. This past week they went 0-5, wrapping up their stay in Greenville with midweek losses to Winthrop and #14 Clemson. It was a tough travel week, as they went on the road to Lincoln for their Big Ten opening series, but lost all three to the Huskers. Since the opening weekend, MSU has lost 10 of their last 11 games, while the offense is averaging just 2.0 runs and 5.3 hits per game over that stretch.

Stock Up: Minnesota (5-0) (12-3)

Up Next: vs Gonzaga (Mar 10-11), at Illinois (Mar 13-15)

How about the job that Ty McDevitt has done with the Gophers? A once proud program hasn’t been to the Big Ten Tournament since 2019, but they look like a team capable of making some noise. Off to a 12-3 start this season, Minnesota was 5-0 last week, including a double midweek sweep of Milwaukee and wins over UNLV, South Dakota State and Omaha at the Cambria Classic. The pitching staff posted a 2.30 ERA over 43.0 innings, while Easton Richter and Jack Spanier combined for 14 hits over five games.

Stock Up: Nebraska (5-0) (10-5)

Up Next: vs NDSU (Mar 11), vs Maine (Mar 13-15)

The Huskers found themselves in the trending down section last week after they were uncompetitive in their final two games a series at Auburn, but they bounced back nicely this past week. An undefeated five-game week for Nebraska, they took down South Dakota State and Omaha during the midweek, followed by a sweep of Michigan State to open Big Ten play. Shortstop Dylan Carey had 11 hits in five games, including five-hit game against South Dakota State. They got some solid starting pitching, with their three weekend arms combining to allow just four runs over 19.0 innings (1.89 ERA).

Stock Up: Maryland (3-1) (10-5)

Up Next: at West Virginia (Mar 10), vs Purdue (Mar 13-15)

Since the Terps were swept by Louisiana, they’ve won seven of their last eight games, including a 3-1 record this past week. They defeated Delaware to open the week and then went on the road to Troy, taking two of three from the Trojans. Maryland slugged eight home runs over four games, including three from Ryan Costello who is up to nine home runs on the season.