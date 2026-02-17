Big Ten Baseball Week One Stock Report

College Baseball is back. The opening weekend is complete and there’s a lot to unpack for the Big Ten, with a combined 56 games played by the 17 teams in the conference. It’s far too early to draw any major conclusions, but rather than projecting how teams will do on paper, we finally have some results to react to. HawkeyeReport takes a look at the early movers, discussing whose stock went up or down through the first few games.

Stock Up: Michigan (3-1)

Up Next: Amegy Bank College Baseball Series (2/20-2/22)

More than just trending upward, Michigan’s stock is through the roof after its opening weekend at the College Baseball Series in Surprise, AZ. The Wolverines rattled off wins over #12 Oregon State (5–3), Stanford (7–6) and #24 Arizona (4–1) on consecutive days before falling to Oregon State (5-4) in extra innings in Monday’s rematch. On the mound, Utah Tech transfer Cade Montgomery (vs Stanford) and Kurt Barr (vs Arizona) combined to allow just one earned run over 13.1 innings, including 13 strikeouts to two walks. At the plate, the Wolverines totaled 41 hits across four games, led St Louis transfer Brenden Stressler and Houston transfer Evan Haeger combining for 13 hits.

GOING, GOING, GONE!

Our first home run this season and the first of his Michigan career!



— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 13, 2026

Stock Down: Indiana (0-3)

Up Next: vs Bradley (2/17), Jax Baseball Classic (2/20-2/22)

I don’t think anyone expected the Hoosiers to go into Chapel Hill and take the series against 8th-ranked North Carolina, but they came away with nothing. They were outscored 21-6 through the first two games, including a 12-2, run-rule loss on Saturday. The Hoosiers had a chance to salvage the series in the second game of the doubleheader. Leading 3-1 on the ninth, a wild throw on what would have been the final out allowed UNC to tie it and they’d win it 4-3 in 11 innings. The offense managed just 14 hits in three games, while the pitching staff gave up 27 free bases in 24.1 innings pitched.

Stock Up: Rutgers (3-1)

Up Next: at Virginia Tech (2/20-2/22)

For quite some time, one knock against the Scarlet Knights has been their non-conference schedule. They scheduled tougher this season and put together a standout weekend, taking three-of-four at College of Charleston this past weekend. After dropping the opener on Friday, Rutgers outscored the Cougars 32-8 over the final three games in the series. The offense tallied 52 hits in four games and struck out just 20 times in 174 at-bats (11.5%). Meanwhile, the pitching staff gave up just 17 free bases in 32.0 innings. That’s a really good start against a team picked to finish in the top four in the CAA preseason poll.

PEYTON BONDS INTO THE STRATOSPHERE!!



— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) February 14, 2026

Stock Down: Washington (0-4)

Up Next: at Loyola-Marymount (2/20-2/22), vs Seattle U (2/24)

One of the surprises in the Big Ten last season, Washington returned enough from last season’s team that went 28-27 that an NCAA regional isn’t an unreachable goal. They’re off to a nightmare start, as they lost all four games at the Puerto Rico Challenge. The Huskies were run-ruled in two of their first three games (NC State and Wake Forest) and were held without a run for their first 25 innings of the season. Offensively, not only did they go scoreless for three games, but they also struck out 46 times in four games. Meanwhile, the pitching staff allowed 66 baserunners in 30.2 innings. Not a great start.

Stock Up: Michigan State (2-1)

Up Next: at #3 Texas (2/20-2/22)

Talk about a statement for a team that isn’t even picked by most to make the 12-team Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans went on the road and took two of three against 8th-ranked Louisville at Jim Patterson Stadium. They won a low-scoring affair on Friday (4-3), followed by a decisive win on Saturday (13-4). Although they dropped the series finale 9-1, it was a huge weekend for MSU to get the season started. The Spartans slugged five home runs, including two apiece from Randy Seymour and Parker Picot. In their two wins, the MSU pitching staff managed to limit Louisville to just seven runs, despite allowing 21 hits and 30 baserunners.

Stock Up: Minnesota (3-0)

Up Next: at FGCU (2/18), Northeastern (2/21-2/22)

It was the middle to middle-bottom portion of the conference that really surprised in the opening weekend and Minnesota was another one that has gotten off to a great start. Down in DeLand, FL at the Stetson Tournament, the Gophers swept the weekend. They defeated host Stetson (11-5) in the opener and then recorded consecutive shutouts against Ball State (8-0) and St John’s (8-0) to close the weekend. Newcomers on the mound, transfers Marcus Kruzan (St Thomas) and Isaac Morton (Texas A&M) combined for 11.0 scoreless innings, including 11 strikeouts to three walks. At the plate, Easton Richter had a strong weekend, tallying eight hits and four stolen bases, while Charlie Sutherland hit two home runs.