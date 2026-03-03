Big Ten Baseball Week Three Stock Report

Week three of the college baseball season is complete which means there’s more to discuss across the Big Ten. This is going to continue to be a fun article to look at each week, as some teams will rise one week and fall the next. The normal ebbs and flows of a baseball season will do that. HawkeyeReport takes a look at the biggest movers, discussing whose stock went up or down and what we learned over the past seven days.

Stock Up: UCLA (3-1) (9-2)

Up Next: vs Cal St Fullerton (Tue), at Ohio State (Fri-Sun)

Whose stock is skyrocketing faster? The Bruins or their rival program across town? You’d probably have to give the nod to the top-ranked team in the country after the weekend they had at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington. Forget about the midweek loss to San Diego State, UCLA was 3-0 on the weekend with wins over #4 Mississippi State, #20 Tennessee and #23 Texas A&M. Outfielder Will Gasparino had three more home runs on the weekend bringing his tally to 10 for the season. That being said, Roch Cholowsky had the swing of the weekend, clubbing a game-tying, two-run home run in the ninth against Miss State. The Bruins look like a monster through three weeks.

Stock Up: USC (4-0) (11-0)

Up Next: vs UC Irvine (Tue), vs Illinois (Fri-Sun)

The lone unbeaten remaining in the Big Ten, the Trojans were unfathomably left on the outside looking in for this week’s D1Baseball Top 25. Facing a projected regional team, Cal Poly, for a four-game road series, it seemed likely that USC was going to take their first loss of the season at some point over the course of the weekend. Instead, they swept the Mustangs, holding them to just two runs over the first 35.0 innings of the weekend and put up two runs in the top of the 11th to finish out the sweep on Sunday. The Trojans top two weekend arms, Mason Edwards and Grant Govel, combined to allow just one earned run on four hits over 14.0 innings, including 17 strikeouts to just four walks. Those two have given up one earned run and just six hits over 37.0 innings so far this season.

Stock Down: Nebraska (1-2) (5-5)

Up Next: vs Omaha (Tue), vs South Dakota State (Wed), vs Michigan State (Fri-Sun)

I don’t think anyone expected the Huskers to go down to Plainsman Park and take the series against #7 Auburn. However, after taking the series opener in extra innings, what followed was rather disappointing. Over the final two games of the weekend, Nebraska was outscored 27-7 but outhit just 19-15. The major issue was their pitching staff giving up 25 free bases over the final 14.2 innings of the series. There’s no disputing that Nebraska has the talent on their roster to be a fringe top 25 team and a regional team, but after a 3-0 start, they are just 2-5 since, albeit against a tough slate of games.

Stock Up: Illinois (4-0) (7-4)

Up Next: vs Eastern Illinois (Tue), at USC (Fri-Sun)

The Illini got off to a 2–4 start, including a late-add midweek loss to Butler, but they closed their stay at Baseball at the Beach with a win over a top‑ten Coastal Carolina team. That win kickstarted what is now a five-game winning streak for Illinois, including a 4-0 record this past week. They opened their week with a midweek win over Lindenwood and then went 3-0 at the Greenville Tournament, including wins over Michigan State and College of Charleston. Southeastern transfer 2B Michael Farina and outfielder Collin Jennings combined for 15 hits over four games.

Stock Down: Penn State (1-2) (3-6)

Up Next: vs St John’s (Wed), at Texas Tech (Fri-Sun)

A preseason pick to stick around in the mix for a regional spot late into the season, Penn State is not off to a very good start. Coming off of a series loss to Richmond, the Nittany Lions traveled to Nassau for a unique series with Indiana State. Although they managed to win the series finale in extras, they dropped the first two games of the series. Through three weeks, PSU has yet to have a winning weekend. The glaring issue? The pitching staff is giving up 1.16 hits and 1.91 baserunners per inning.