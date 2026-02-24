Big Ten Baseball Week Two Stock Report

Week two of the college baseball season is complete which means there’s more to discuss across the Big Ten. Some teams backed up their opening‑weekend results, while others stumbled, and a few tried to bounce back after tough opening weekends. HawkeyeReport takes a look at the biggest movers, discussing whose stock went up or down and what we learned over the past seven days.

Stock Up: UCLA (4-0) (6-1)

Up Next: vs San Diego State (Feb 24), Amegy College Baseball Series (Feb 27-Mar 1)

The preseason #1 team in the country by many publications made a statement and strengthened their claim as the best team in college baseball. After a midweek win over Tulane, the Bruins hosted, and swept 7th-ranked TCU in Los Angeles to move to 6-1 on the season. Projected #1 draft pick Roch Cholowsky was impressive over the four-game week, tallying seven hits and five home runs. However, he still lost out to teammate Will Gasparino for Big Ten Player of the Week, as he finished the week with seven hits, five home runs and 13 RBI’s. Meanwhile, the pitching staff held the Horned Frogs to eight runs over 26.0 innings.

Stock Down: Maryland (1-3) (3-4)

Up Next: at Delaware (Feb 24), vs Wagner (Feb 27-Mar 1)

The Terps opened the season with a series win over CAA favorite UNC-Wilmington but suffered a setback this past weekend. They started out the week with a midweek win over Georgetown but were swept by Louisiana to fall to 3-4 after a 3-1 start. The Terps gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth on Friday to lose, scored one run on Saturday and then lost in 15 innings in the series finale on Sunday. They were outhit 35-21 on the weekend, while the pitching staff gave up 54 baserunners over 30.2 innings.

Stock Up: USC (4-0) (7-0)

Up Next: at Cal Poly (Feb 26-Mar 1)

An NCAA regional participant last season for the first time since 2015, the Trojans have gotten off to an excellent start this season. It hasn’t been a strenuous opening season slate, but USC has taken care of business, defeating Loyola-Marymount in a midweek before sweeping the Rice Owls. They outscored LMU and Rice 27-7, including holding the Owls to just three runs over 27 innings. Starters Mason Edwards (Fri) and Grant Govel (Sat) combined for 12.0 scoreless innings, including 22 strikeouts to three walks and just one (!) hit allowed. A bigger test will come this week, as they face Cal Poly for a four-game series in San Luis Obispo.

Stock Down: Penn State (1-2) (2-4)

Up Next: Indiana State (Nassau, Bahamas) (Feb 27-Mar 1)

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for a Penn State team that entered this season with hopes of ending the program’s 25-year NCAA Tournament drought. After giving up 42 runs in three games at the MLB Desert Invitational to open the season, the Nittany Lions bounced back, shutting out Richmond 5-0 on Friday. However, PSU scored three runs over the next two games, dropping both and then the fourth game of the series was canceled, so it ended as a series loss to the Spiders. Through six games, Penn State is batting just .247 and have more strikeouts (49) than hits (47).

Stock Up: Purdue (2-2) (4-3)

Up Next: Marist (Feb 27-Mar 1)

It wasn’t necessarily the greatest start to the week for the Boilermakers, as they dropped a midweek matchup at Rice, but their performance at the Round Rock Classic was worthy of a few looks in their direction. There wasn’t a ton of optimism going into the weekend, but Purdue came away with wins over #11 Oregon State and Baylor, while their loss to #20 Southern Miss was on a walk off double. The best part of the weekend for the Boilers was their bullpen giving up just one run on six hits over 12.0 innings.

Stock Down: Washington (1-2) (1-6)

Up Next: vs SeattleU (Feb 24), vs San Diego State (Feb 27-Mar 1)

No team in the Big Ten is off to a more disappointing start through two weeks than Washington. If an 0-4 weekend at the Puerto Rico Challenge wasn’t frustrating enough for a team hoping to make a run at a regional, they followed it up by dropping two of three at Loyola-Marymount. Take your pick on what has been worse so far, their offense that has tallied 47 hits to 71 strikeouts, while their pitching staff has given up 107 baserunners over 55.2 innings. Things are not going well for the Huskies.

Stock Up: Northwestern (4-0) (5-2)

Up Next: at #4 Georgia Tech (Feb 27-Mar 1)

It wasn’t an ideal opening weekend for Northwestern, dropping two of three to Rice, but they bounced back at the OneSpartanburg Baseball Classic this past weekend. They swept the weekend, going 4-0 against Boston College and Cornell to get to 5-2 overall. Noah Ruiz had a big weekend reaching base 13 times over four games, including six hits. They’ve got a major test on the horizon, as they’ll go to Atlanta for a series with 4th-ranked Georgia Tech.





