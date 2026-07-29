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Hawkeye Report Football

Big Ten Football Media Days - Day Two

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Tom Kakert@HawkeyeReport
07/29/26

It’s day two of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago and it will be another busy day of coverage. We open the day with PJ Fleck from Minnesota, who we are sure will bring his usual level of energy. We also hear from new Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Seeing him in green instead of purple will be an adjustment. Also we hear from Purdue, Ohio State, UCLA, and Dan Lanning from Oregon.

Also, some extended thoughts on what Kirk Ferentz said yesterday and what it means for the upcoming season.

Get all the latest news and updates from the Windy City right here.

DAY TWO OF BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS

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